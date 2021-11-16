Here are the best school districts in Florida

If you're moving to Florida and you have children, one of your biggest priorities is finding a school that is the best fit.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re looking for a school for your child, Florida’s school districts offer a wide range of programs and learning options.

But, which school districts are the best?

The district sits in a suburb of Orlando and is the 12th largest in Florida.

It has an average graduation rate of 93 percent, which is higher than the state average of 90 percent.

The district’s average SAT score is 1190, along with a student-teacher ratio of 19 to 1.

The district is also second for most diverse school districts in Florida and it’s ranked third for best school districts for athletes.

Another cool feature of the district is its Programs of Emphasis. To help students focus on specific industries, there are classes offered in bioscience technology, aviation, forensic science and more.

Next is the Clay County School District.

With an average graduation rate of 93 percent and an average SAT score of 1150, it takes fourth place.

Some of the most popular colleges students graduating from this district attend are the University of Florida, the University of Central Florida and the University of North Florida.

It also has a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1 and has earned third place for districts with the best teachers. It also landed the 10th spot on the list for best districts for athletes.

However, one thing to keep in mind, the school district currently has the third most portable classrooms in the state with more than 900 portables. The district even describes them as inefficient and unsightly. School officials do plan to build five to seven new schools in the next 10 years.

Third on the list is the Okaloosa County School District.

It has a below-state average graduation rate of 88 percent but boasts an average SAT score of 1200 which is higher than the previous districts mentioned.

Its student-teacher ratio is 17 to 1, and some of the popular colleges for graduates are Florida State University and the University of Florida.

The district is also ranked ninth for best districts for athletes and 12th for safest school districts in Florida.

Coming in second place, close to home here in the Tampa Bay area, is Sarasota County Schools.

The school system has an average graduation rate of 89 percent, with an average SAT of 1220.

It has a relatively low student-teacher ratio at 15 to 1. It also ranks first in Florida for safest school districts and is 20th for most diverse school districts.

If you’re interested in law, one of the district’s high schools offers a Law Academy, which has classes in law studies and criminal justice.

Coming in first place, the top school district in Florida is St. Johns County School District.

It has a high graduation rate of 94 percent and its average SAT score is 1230, the highest of the five.

Popular colleges for graduates include the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of Central Florida.

It does have a higher student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1, but the district took seventh for best teachers in Florida. It’s also second for best school districts for athletes.

When it comes to diversity, the student body represents 114 different countries speaking 79 different languages.

Along with earning the number one spot from Niche, it also received an “A” grade from the Florida Department of Education.