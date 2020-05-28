Blueprint to reopen Florida's 12 state universities approved by Board of Governors

The blueprint includes everything from how to keep students and faculty safe to offering virtual classes

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Board of Governors gave the "green light" on Thursday on the blueprint for reopening the state's 12 universities.

"Will all resources on campus be open like the cafeteria and library for students to utilize those resources?" one student asked during the Board of Governors meeting Thursday afternoon.

Questions and concerns poured in from students and faculty during the public comment part of the meeting.

"I don't think any of this blueprint will work unless all members - students, faculty, and others - take personal responsibility to follow through on these actions," another attendee said.

With uncertainty in the air due to coronavirus, the board approved a clear set of guidelines for school's to follow.

Here are just a few:

wearing masks, following the latest CDC/state/local guidelines

providing school cleaning plans

plans to enforce these safety measures

having testing plans in place and being able to be flexible because come Fall, as things change, universities will need to adapt too

When can we expect to see individual plans for each 12 state university? At the Board of Governor's next meeting on June 23. That meeting will be an in person meeting on UCF's campus. There will also be a virtual access to it if you would like to join.

