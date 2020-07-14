New superintendent named for Sarasota County Schools

Brennan Asplen was chosen to lead the district.

A new person has unanimously been appointed to lead Sarasota County Schools.

The school board announced Tuesday that it has picked Brennan Asplen as the next superintendent.

He currently serves as deputy superintendent with the St. Johns County School District.

Contract negotiations are expected to get underway soon. No exact start date has been set, although he is expected to begin working as soon as possible -- as the district works to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

