x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

education

New superintendent named for Sarasota County Schools

Brennan Asplen was chosen to lead the district.
Credit: St. Johns County School District

A new person has unanimously been appointed to lead Sarasota County Schools.

The school board announced Tuesday that it has picked Brennan Asplen as the next superintendent.

He currently serves as deputy superintendent with the St. Johns County School District.

Contract negotiations are expected to get underway soon. No exact start date has been set, although he is expected to begin working as soon as possible -- as the district works to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter