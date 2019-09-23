BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A school resource deputy at Central High School in Brooksville is being credited with saving a student's life.

On Friday, a 16-year-old student sitting at a desk began to choke on a piece of chocolate.

A school nurse was helping the student when Deputy Glen Hickey arrived in the classroom and saw the student was struggling to breathe and was starting to lose color in the face.

Hickey picked up the student from the desk and began performing the Heimlich maneuver. After performing a few thrusts, the piece of chocolate came flying out of the student's mouth.

The student began to breathe freely.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment and is expected to be OK.

