Broward County public school students now required to use clear backpacks

In a recent change, only clear backpacks and bags are allowed for students in all grades. Mesh and colored backpacks are not permitted, even if they are transparent.

According to the Broward County Public Schools website, the measure takes effect on the first day of the next school year, Monday, Aug. 21.

Starting on that day, only clear backpacks and bags – including purses, duffel bags, fanny packs and lunch boxes – will be allowed on school campuses for students in grades pre-K through 12.

"The purpose of this requirement is to add an additional layer of safety across our District and provide added safeguards for our students, staff, and faculty," public school leaders explain online. "While backpacks are not mandatory, they must be clear and all contents within the backpack must be visible."

There are some exceptions to the new rule, which include:

Small non-transparent pouches for personal hygiene items,

Thermal food containers carried inside clear lunch boxes,

School-approved sport-specific carrying cases for athletic equipment and

School-approved instrument-specific carrying cases for band equipment.

The new requirement is reportedly part of the goal to "prevent potential security issues and foster a safe learning environment."

Public school officials explain if a student brings in a bag that is not approved, they will be subject to a search, and from there, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Staff and faculty are not required to bring clear bags – this new rule is only for students.