Broward County superintendent recommends e-learning as only option for reopening schools unless COVID-19 numbers improve

Robert Runcie said hopefully the district will be able to reevaluate reopening options, including face-to-face learning, soon.

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The superintendent of Broward County is officially recommending students in the district return to the classroom 100 percent virtually, for now.

Superintendent Robert Runcie said he is recommending 100-percent e-learning for students when schools reopen August 19 in the county.

"We will not compromise the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff," he said during his announcement. "That's our highest priority. Period."

Citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases here in Florida and a local positivity rate of about 20-percent in Broward County, Runcie said he will "not risk exposing students and staff until the coronavirus is under control."

Runcie said hopefully the district will be able to reevaluate reopening options, including face-to-face learning, soon. He said while e-learning will never replace face-to-face learning, the district has made significant improvements to its e-learning and virtual school options.

On July 6, the Florida Board of Education made an executive order mandating schools reopen brick and mortar buildings five days a week when school begins again.

Runcie said the district is committed to training and providing resources to teachers and staff on the latest safety measures and guidelines so that when schools do reopen, they will be a safe environment.

"But we will never be able to reopen our buildings until we have decreased and leveled the number of COVID-19 cases," he said.

According to Local 10 News, the Broward Teachers Union agrees with the push to reopen schools, but only if there is an investment in preventive measures. According to the School Superintendents Association, implementing safety measures at schools this fall will cost each school district about $1.8 million.

Local 10 News reached out to Miami-Dade County Schools to see if they had any comment regarding the recommendation in Broward:

“Earlier this afternoon, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho met with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and select local health experts to examine the best possible metrics and criteria to make an informed, science-driven decision about the safe reopening of schools, at the appropriate time. We recognize that the ideal way to educate children is face-to-face in a classroom setting, however the safety and well-being of our students and employees remain among our top priorities, and local conditions and health considerations are of paramount importance. We look forward to continuing the conversation and making the soundest decisions regarding our reopening.”

What other people are reading right now: