First Lady Casey DeSantis announces new mental health toolkit for Florida kids

Mental health for children in the state has been a priority of the first lady's since her husband took office.

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced an initiative that will help change the narrative around mental health in children.

It's called the Resilience Curriculum, and it aims to help students across Florida work through adversity that comes their way. The Florida Department of Education is partnering with pro-sports teams and athletes to bring lesson plans to teachers.

The Buccaneers, Rays and Lightning are all part of the movement.

Here are the pillars included in the curriculum:

Celebrating overcoming adversity and grit

Mentorship and volunteerism

Responsibility

Critical thinking and problem-solving

The Resiliency Curriculum be found here.

