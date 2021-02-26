First Lady Casey DeSantis announces new mental health toolkit for Florida kids

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced an initiative that will help change the narrative around mental health in children.
It's called the Resilience Curriculum, and it aims to help students across Florida work through adversity that comes their way. The Florida Department of Education is partnering with pro-sports teams and athletes to bring lesson plans to teachers.
The Buccaneers, Rays and Lightning are all part of the movement.
Here are the pillars included in the curriculum:
- Celebrating overcoming adversity and grit
- Mentorship and volunteerism
- Responsibility
- Critical thinking and problem-solving
The Resiliency Curriculum be found here.
Mental health for children in the state has been a priority of the first lady's since her husband took office.
- QR codes: How to protect your cell phone from scams
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
- '40,000 cases daily': Florida scientists say U.K. variant could spark a 4th wave of COVID-19 infections in the state
- House approves Equality Act with expanded LGBTQ legal safeguards
- Militia official: US strike in Syria kills 1, wounds several
- The sky will be extra bright this weekend from the full "Snow Moon"
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter