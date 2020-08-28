List: These are the Tampa Bay school district's plan for students during pandemic

With students back in school for in person learning, additional safety measures are being taken to keep them safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — All local school districts across the Tampa Bay area have safety precautions for students riding the bus.

Those include everything from requiring students to wear face coverings to providing masks to them if they don't have one. Frequent hand sanitizing, seating charts and signs on the bus to allow for social distancing are some of the other safety measures that will be in place.

Here is a list of school bus safety measures broken down local districts.

Hillsborough County:

Masks or face covering are required on the school bus. Disposable ones will be made available for those who don’t have one. Students will be required to follow a special seating chart with social distancing in mind. Here are specific guidelines detailed by the Hillsborough County School Board.

Pinellas County:

School district leaders in Pinellas County have been fine-tuning transportation plans for quite some time. All students riding the bus will be required to wear face masks or coverings. In an effort to maintain social distancing, students will be required to load from back to front decreasing the opportunity for students to walk past each other. Each bus is equipped with hand sanitizer.

Pasco County:

All students are required to wear face masks or a face covering on the school bus. Students riding the bus will have to follow a special seating arraignment placing siblings or students from the same household in the same seats. Social distancing will be followed as much as possible.

Polk County:

Students who ride the bus will be required to wear masks or face coverings. Parents who would like their students to ride the bus have to register their students in order for students to receive a bus assignment.

Seat assignments are also based on pick-up and drop-off locations to allow for social distancing. Buses will be sanitized between runs and deeper cleaning will take place at the end of the day.

Manatee County:

Sarasota County:

Hernando County:

Hardee County:

Students are required to wear a mask or face covering on the bus. Each bus will be equipped with signs to allow for social distancing and student will have to follow a seating assignment. Bus drivers are responsible for deep cleaning their buses to include, handrails, seats, and doors between pick up and drop off times. They will be deep cleaned at night.

Citrus County:

Highlands County:

Students will be required to wear face masks or coverings on the bus. Temperature checks will be taken as students get on the bus. Students with 100.4 or higher temperatures will not be allowed on the school bus and will not be allowed to attend school. Parents of elementary school students must wait with their children until their child is on the bus.

