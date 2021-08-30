As COVID-19 worsens teacher shortage, substitutes struggle to fill openings

At one point, there were more than 10,000 students, teachers and staff quarantined across the district...leaving hundreds of substitute openings. Here's how she described the second week.



“Sunday night it was at like 350 positions that were available, which is pretty high, then by the end of the week it jumped up to like 970...it got so overwhelming that I just stopped looking," she said.



This comes just months after the district cut nearly 1,000 jobs. Not all were teachers, but many schools still struggle.



"There's some schools where substitute teachers are the only teachers...so I'm more concerned about those children's education,” said Llewellyn.



Rob Kriete, president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, said the shortage creates a bigger safety problem.



"What can the public see is…bigger class sizes right now because we want to make sure that kids have great teachers, so that's going to be more kids in a classroom in a time when we're trying to keep them socially distanced,” he said.