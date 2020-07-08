Crossing guards will get electronic whistles to protect against COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — With students heading back to school this fall, safety for everyone in the school district is a priority at the top of everyone's mind.
That includes crossing guards, who work traffic in school zones and are also at risk.
That's why the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be giving out new electronic whistles.
The technology allows crossing guards the ability to alert drivers without having to remove their masks.
"Our crossing guards provide an indispensable service to our children and their parents," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "In turn, we want to do everything we can to protect their health."
The devices produce the same sounds as a traditional whistle with the touch of a button. The sheriff’s office purchased 400 of the devices at a cost of $6,200.
