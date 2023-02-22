How a cultural exchange program is helping fill teacher vacancies in Tampa Bay

There are hundreds of teacher openings in Tampa Bay. A handful of school districts are filling some of those jobs through a cultural exchange program.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — In America, where there are schools, there are also likely teacher shortages. There are hundreds of openings in Tampa Bay school districts.

For a handful of Tampa Bay school districts, a cultural exchange program is helping fill some of the openings.

In a career field where people are quitting, retiring early, or avoiding entirely, there are teachers like Miss Leah Miñoza who travel the globe to lead a classroom.

"I just want to give that kind of education that every kid needs," Miñoza said. "So I'm so happy that I was able to give that I feel like I'm giving that to the kids"

Miñoza is from the Philippines. She teaches math and science to third graders at Cypress Elementary. It's through TPG Cultural Exchange that qualified and certified English-speaking teachers like her are hired from across the world.

"TPG Cultural Exchange is a U.S. Department of State-designated J-1 visa sponsor for Teacher Exchange Visitors," the company website reads. "Established as part of the Fulbright-Hayes Act of 1961, the J-1 visa is a cultural exchange visa that enhances U.S. public diplomacy by allowing qualified international educators to teach in K-12 schools in the United States for up to 5 years."

The program opens new doors for foreign teachers and exposes students to other cultures. Miñoza said she likely wouldn't have come to the U.S. if it weren't for the program.

Through this exchange program, Pasco County School District has hired 49 teachers in the last year. They come here on a three-year temporary visa. And once that contract comes to an end, they'll return to their home country and share their experiences.

While the program is helping, Pasco County schools still has around 200 teacher openings.

"Our numbers are actually getting better, I will say that there have been times when our numbers were really of concern to us," schools spokesperson Steve Hegarty said. "And we had to rely a lot on subs. But this program and other efforts that we've made, increasing salaries, all that has improved our numbers, but we still have a teacher shortage."

This program doesn't cost the school district. And while it helps fill teacher openings, the goal is cultural exposure.

"The U.S. is really a, they say, American dream," Miñoza said. "But I feel like it's not just about a dream, but it's more of being brave into being like living every day, and making sure that you're giving an impact to everyone you meet."

Pasco County isn't the only Tampa Bay school district using this program. Desoto, Hernando, Manatee, Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties have hired dozens of teachers through TPG Cultural Exchange.