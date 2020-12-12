Department of Education slams Sarasota County School District investigation results

The investigation looked into whether or not district officials have been placing students into alternative programs who don’t need to be in those classrooms.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The head of the Florida Department of Education expressed harsh criticism of the Sarasota County School District’s exceptional student education program.

In a letter sent to the District Tuesday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran responded to the results of an investigation into whether or not district officials have been placing students into alternative programs who don’t need to be in those classrooms.

In the letter, Corcoran disagrees with the Inspector General’s conclusion that there was “insufficient evidence of these children being placed in classes to avoid state testing or accountability in order to benefit financially.”

Corcoran specifically refers to the chair of the Sarasota School Board, Shirley Brown. 10 Investigates spoke with Ms. Brown Friday, who defended the Inspector General’s findings.

“It was not monetary based. And, Lori White was the superintendent at the time and anyone who knows her knows she would never do something like that. She has got a reputation for wearing her heart on her sleeves and supporting our students. The Inspector General came back and said those were not substantiated.”

The state investigation was sparked by the “DJ” case, where special education advocates came forward with evidence showing more than 100 students without severe disabilities were placed in alternative programs.

The school district settled with that family for $250,000.

Corcoran submitted a list of corrective actions to the school district and is sending DOE staff to monitor the district.

Brown says she has a zoom meeting with the DOE Monday.

What other people are reading right now:

