DeSantis blocks 4 schools from voucher program, cites supposed ties to the Chinese Communist Party

The four private schools are part of a nationwide network owned by a Hong Kong-based investment firm.

MAITLAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis cut four private schools off from eligibility for Florida's school voucher program, claiming that the schools had ties to the Chinese Communist Party. DeSantis claimed this was determined after a "thorough investigation" but offered no evidence to back up his claims.

The four schools DeSantis singled out are the Lower and Upper Sagemont Preparatory Schools in Weston, Parke House Academy in Winter Park, and the Park Maitland School. According to the schools' websites, they are owned by Spring Education Group, a network of 220 private schools across 19 U.S. states and some in Asia.

Spring's controlling interest is owned by Primavera Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-based investment firm.

"The Chinese Communist Party is not welcome in the state of Florida," DeSantis said in a statement "We will not put up with any attempt to influence students with a communist .ideology or allow Floridians' tax dollars to go to schools that are connected to our foreign adversaries."

There have been no reported instances of any of the four schools attempting to teach communism or indoctrinate students.

Mellesia Nelson, a spokesperson for Park Maitland and the Sagemont Prep schools denied the connection in a statement.

"We are regularly acknowledged as one of the best private schools in our area and have a track record of delivering outstanding educational outcomes, which is why parents choose us," Nelson said. "Our schools are locally run, abide by local, state and federal laws, and do not have ties to any government or political party, either foreign or domestic."

Nelson added that the schools were not informed of the decision beforehand and that they would be working with families to ensure current students would be able to continue their education.

Florida's school voucher program was initially provided to lower-income families that needed help paying tuition for private school which, in Park Maitland's case, comes to $20,000 a year. This year, a change in state policy made school vouchers available to everyone regardless of income level.