What is diversity, equity and inclusion?

Recent bills signed by DeSantis end higher education policies in diversity, equity and inclusion policies — commonly referred to as DEI.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — State-funded colleges and universities in Florida will have sweeping changes come July 1 after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three education bills into law on Monday.

Two of the three bills, SB 266 and HB 931, target ending diversity, equity and inclusion policies — commonly referred to as DEI. But what is DEI and how was it implemented in colleges?

It's a layered concept that can be implemented and promoted differently by the individual institution where it's being implemented, however, there are universal themes across all universities.

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, commonly known as Florida A&M, breaks down its diversity and inclusion policy by defining both concepts:

The university says diversity is "recognizing that our student body comes from all over the world with differences in economic, political, social, and other backgrounds."

While inclusion is defined as "recognizing our University as “one body” where every student is a human being and will be treated with the utmost respect and dignity regardless of our differences."

Just down the street, Florida State University's Office describes its diversity and inclusion as a way of "recognizing and embracing the differences and similarities" within its community.

Universally, DEI offices in higher education often spearhead services tailored to students of various races, genders, sexual orientations, cultures and abilities. Some college administrators also consider so-called DEI factors when admitting students, providing scholarships or deciding which faculty to hire and promote.

The new laws block public universities from diverting state or federal funds toward programs or campus activities that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion or promote political or social activism.

“In reality what this concept of DEI has been is to attempt to impose orthodoxy on the university,” DeSantis said at a bill signing ceremony in Sarasota. “This has basically been used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda, and that is wrong."

The measure also bars curriculums that teach “identity politics” or “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities." The provision is aimed at curtailing education about critical race theory, a way of thinking about U.S. history through the lens of racism.

Senate Bill 266 will prohibit higher education institutions from spending public money on DEI or other initiatives that "promote dangerous political and social activism."

It will also prohibit the teaching of critical race theory (CRT), DEI and other related theories in general education courses – along with blocking programs, majors, minors and curricula based on those theories and others similar to them.

While it also prohibits accreditation agencies from requiring Florida institutions to break state law, it will now be required for institutions to submit a list of general education sources for approval each year.

House Bill 931 will block public institutions of higher education from requiring students, faculty and staff to sign in support of DEI or other "ideological agendas" before attending or working at the school.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, issued a statement after the signing that said the law continues DeSantis' “overreach” into education.

“Education ought to be about teaching kids how to think through issues, not what to think about issues,” Jones said. “The exposure to wide-ranging experiences and fresh perspectives encourages understanding and creativity. By restricting what students can learn, the state is actively suppressing students’ academic and intellectual freedom.”