Dixie Hollins High School will drop 'Dixie' and be referred to as Hollins HS

The nickname "Rebels" is being replaced by "Royals."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A local high school is changing its name in an effort "to drop the last remaining references to the confederacy."

Unlike most schools, Dixie Hollins High School in St. Petersburg is commonly known by its namesake's first name, "Dixie," and not his last name. But, that's changing.

A Pinellas County Schools spokesperson said while the official school name remains Dixie M. Hollins High School, it will now be referred to as Hollins High School for short. And, the old nickname, the Rebels, has been replaced with the "Royals."

Blue and white will remain the school colors.

"The principal, student leaders and staff met over the summer and agreed it’s time to drop the last remaining references to the confederacy," the district wrote in an email. "The news was shared with the student body on the first day of school and they too agreed."

Students will vote on a new logo from a selection of four examples made by art students and based on the present crest design.

"The school’s decision is not unique, schools across the country have made similar decisions and dropped references that while unintentional or not, negatively affect groups of individuals," the district explained. "The school will work on changing its marquee, adding new signage and updating its social media platforms during this academic school year."

The school, which opened in 1959, was named after the district's first superintendent, Dixie M. Hollins.

