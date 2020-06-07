Doctors call on Hillsborough Co. Public Schools to mandate masks

164 physicians have signed on to a letter sent to the superintendent and school board to make masks a requirement in the classroom.

TAMPA, Fla. — A growing group of pediatricians and physicians in Hillsborough County are asking the Superintendent and School Board at the School Board to mandate masks in schools.

164 physicians have signed on to the letter that was sent to the school board and superintendent.

They cite 4 reasons:

Prevent spread of viral infection that will impact children, their families, and school employees;

of viral infection that will impact children, their families, and school employees; Reduce outbreaks to help keep schools closures from happening;

to help keep schools closures from happening; Prevent unnecessary time off work for parents, staff and teachers; and

for parents, staff and teachers; and Save health care resources for their pediatric practices, which will be responsible for testing and clearing students to return to school.

Dr. Anne Lenz, a pediatric endocrinologist, has led the charge.

Pediatricians say they want children to go to school in August and want schools to open safely.

Parents have also called on the district and school board to mandate masks. The medical community hopes their efforts will encourage the board to act.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. It’s never wrong to do the right thing. It’s important that we use the best data we have available to protect those at school including the adults and families. I think that’s why physicians in the community want to use that to protect our students and the vulnerable,” said Dr. Catherine Hough-Telford.



Telford is a pediatrician. She spoke to the growing percent positivity of children across Tampa Bay and in Florida testing positive for COVID-19.



As of July 3rd, the Florida Department of Health reported 11,515 cases in children 17 and younger.

Hillsborough reported a percent positivity of 25% with 1,013 cases. Pinellas reported 33.3% with 467 cases.

Telford said the percent positivity is an important number to watch as it takes into account the number of all children tested.

“We need to pay attention to that number as we get closer to school opening and look to the medical community and public health experts to keep our community safe. Masks are a tool to keep schools open,” she said.

Dr. Lenz is hoping to present to the school board at its meeting on July 7.

Superintendent Addison Davis has said masks are strongly recommended for students and staff. He says the district plans to provide 3 reusable masks to each student.



In response to the letter a spokesperson for the district sent 10 Tampa Bay this statement:



“We appreciate all input and feedback from our families, staff and community. We are diligently working on our Reopening Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.”

