WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Wesley Chapel High School evacuated Tuesday morning due to reports of smoke in the band room.

Pasco County Schools spokesperson Linda Cobbe said there were no injuries reported, and there was not a fire.

Pasco County Fire Rescue officials said it appears the smoke was caused by a faulty heat strip.

The smoke has been cleared out, and students were sent to the media center.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.