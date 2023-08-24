Florida DOE releases list of books banned from schools in 2022

School district officials responded to more than 1,200 book objections.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — According to a list released by Florida's Department of Education, school districts across the state issued a combined total of 386 book bans after receiving a total of 1,218 objections in 2022.

A small movement

According to a recent analysis by the Tampa Bay Times, more than half of the objections were raised by the same two people: Bruce Friedman, the founder of the Florida chapter of the activist group No Left Turn in Education, and Vicki Baggett.

He reportedly got titles from an internet database and photocopied thousands of objections with vague complaints like "Protect Children!" and "Damaged Souls!".

Baggett submitted hundreds of complaints of "indoctrination" and apparently copied from book reviews on BookLooks.org, a book challenging group founded by a member of Moms for Liberty, the Times found.

And of the 386 book bans issued last year, 300 of them covered only three school districts: Clay County where Friedman lives (177 books banned), Martin County (98) and Manatee County (25). There are 67 school districts in Florida altogether. Fifty-one of those districts (including Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Citrus counties) did not remove a single book from school shelves in 2022.

5 controversial titles

The titles that were removed from schools often varied by school district despite the fact that efforts to get specific titles banned made national headlines. Such was the case with "And Tango Makes Three," "Let's Talk About It" and "This Book is Gay" (which was also the only title Hillsborough County schools banned last year).

Even so, the controversy around some titles reached far enough to get them removed from multiple counties: