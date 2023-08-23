Florida education leaders to vote on consequences for college staff who break bathroom law

The law requires students and staff to use bathrooms that align with their sex assigned at birth.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida education leaders are considering how to enforce the state's controversial new bathroom law among college staff and students.

The Florida State Board of Education is set to vote Wednesday on a new rule that outlines how college staff will be disciplined if they violate HB 1521 — the law that requires people to use bathrooms that align with their sex assigned at birth.

Under the proposed rule, employees who use a bathroom that does not align with their sex at birth, despite being asked to leave, could face verbal warnings, written reprimands, suspension without pay or termination.

The rule would require colleges to fire employees who break the bathroom law twice.

The board's proposal also says that the law would be enforced in student housing facilities, meaning that students will have to use bathrooms that align with their sex at birth in their own dorms as well as on campus.

It's important to note that this proposed rule is the state board of education's interpretation of the Florida law. The law itself states that people must use bathrooms that align with their biological sex but does not outline how students and staff should be reprimanded if they break the law.

Individual colleges are required to outline their own disciplinary procedures "for any student who willfully enters a restroom or changing facility designated for the opposite sex," according to the legislation.

The Florida College System operates separately from the State University System, although both are governed by officials appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Historically, education officials have supported measures pushed by the governor, including a law that prevents teachers from referring to transgender students by their preferred pronouns and restricts teachings on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Lawmakers who approved the bathroom law said it was about protection and safety. But, advocates from the LGBTQ community say it puts transgender kids and adults in danger.

Another bill banning gender-affirming care for minors was signed into law in May.