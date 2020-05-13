State leaders want to hear from parents, teachers about schools' response to coronavirus

The Florida Department of Education wants to hear from parents and teachers about how schools did during the pandemic.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — If you have a student learning from home or you're a teacher, the Florida Department of Education wants to hear from you.

The state's education department sent out a short survey asking parents and teachers for feedback on their local school district, school and department's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the survey is to help the department of education keep students safe while making sure they're also getting a good education.

The survey says it should only take a few minutes to complete.

Florida students moved to virtual learning during in the middle of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all schools continue distance learning through the remainder of the year in April.

You can find a link to the survey here.

