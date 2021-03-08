Florida Department of Education to hold emergency meeting on mask mandates in schools

The department will consider a proposal to allow families to use vouchers to transfer kids out of schools that have mask mandates.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

Days before the new school year begins, the Florida Department of Education is set to hold an emergency meeting about face masks mandates in schools.

During a meeting at 11 a.m. Friday, the FLDOE will consider a proposal that would allow families to use vouchers to transfer their kids out of schools that place rules on mask-wearing.

The meeting will discuss two emergency rules regarding student attendance and transfer procedures outlined by the Hope Scholarship.

According to a memo announcing the meeting, the emergency rules will "provide additional flexibility in light of health protocols issued by the Department of Health and implemented by school districts when school begins as soon as next week."

If approved, the rules provide "parents with a mechanism to transfer a child to a private school or another school district under a Hope Scholarship when a school district’s COVID-19 health protocols, including masking, pose a health or educational danger to their child," the memo reads in part.

"The agency finds that the potential for student learning loss and educational disruption with schools starting next week, creates an immediate danger to the public health, safety and welfare of students and requires emergency action," the memo continued.

Despite an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis preventing schools from making such policies, several school districts in Florida have defied the order, risking the potential of losing school funding.

So far, no Tampa Bay-area school districts are requiring masks for students.

DeSantis signed the order just as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations began surging in the state. When he signed it, he said he would work to protect Floridians' right to work and the rights of kids to attend school in person.

However, several area attorneys plan to sue DeSantis over his mask-banning executive order. According to a draft of the lawsuit, the governor's ban violates the Florida Constitution, which grants decision-making power to local school boards.

According to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, children account for roughly one in five new COVID-19 cases in Florida.

There were 21,881 new COVID cases in the age range 0-19 in the report. The state provides data for the age range 0-12 and then ages 12-19. Due to the lack of details in the age range, the age demographic can't be determined.