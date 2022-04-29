State Board of Education considers new commissioner appointment

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week recommended Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr. as state education commissioner. If confirmed, he would be the first Hispanic in the job.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida may be one step closer to naming a new education commissioner Friday – and making history in the process.

The State Board of Education is set to meet at 11 a.m. to consider the appointment of State Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr., according to the Florida Department of Education's website.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended Diaz to succeed current commissioner Richard Corcoran. Corcoran is stepping down at the end of April.

In a statement, the governor's press office pointed to Diaz's experience as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school administrator. He has spent the last decade serving on the Florida Legislature, representing the Miami-Dade region.

“Manny Diaz has done a great job in the Legislature on education issues ranging from teacher pay to parental rights and choice,” DeSantis wrote in a statement. “I am confident that he will serve our state well as the Commissioner of Education.”

If appointed by the State Board of Education, Diaz would make history as the state's first Hispanic education commissioner.

“It is an honor to be recommended by Governor DeSantis to serve as the Education Commissioner,” Sen. Diaz wrote in a statement. “For my entire career I have worked to improve the education system to serve Florida’s students, parents and teachers. I am excited to get to work continuing the mission of the Governor to make Florida the Education State.”

Since 2019, the governor's office said Sen. Diaz has either sponsored or supported several major education changes, including the elimination of the FSA, the creation of the Charter School Review Commission, and the mandating of financial literacy education.

In the email announcing Diaz's recommendation, the governor's office said the senator's involvement in the effort to block critical race theory from being taught in Florida schools.

“As a friend and colleague I am confident to see him work to serve Florida’s students," Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez wrote. "His vast experience and knowledge as a former teacher, administrator, and policymaker uniquely qualifies him to continue making Florida a national leader in education.”