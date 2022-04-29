Gov. Ron DeSantis last week recommended him for the job.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's Board of Education on Friday voted unanimously to confirm State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. as the next education commissioner in a move that made history.

The BOE met at 11 a.m. to consider the appointment of Diaz.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended him to succeed current commissioner Richard Corcoran. Corcoran is stepping down at the end of April.

In a statement, the governor's press office pointed to Diaz's experience as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school administrator. He has spent the last decade serving on the Florida Legislature, representing the Miami-Dade region.

“Manny Diaz has done a great job in the Legislature on education issues ranging from teacher pay to parental rights and choice,” DeSantis wrote in a statement. “I am confident that he will serve our state well as the Commissioner of Education.”

Diaz will make history as the state's first Hispanic education commissioner.

“It is an honor to be recommended by Governor DeSantis to serve as the Education Commissioner,” Sen. Diaz wrote in a statement. “For my entire career I have worked to improve the education system to serve Florida’s students, parents and teachers. I am excited to get to work continuing the mission of the Governor to make Florida the Education State.”

Since 2019, the governor's office said Sen. Diaz has either sponsored or supported several major education changes, including the elimination of the FSA, the creation of the Charter School Review Commission, and the mandating of financial literacy education.

In the previous email announcing Diaz's recommendation, the governor's office said the senator's involvement in the effort to block critical race theory from being taught in Florida schools.

“As a friend and colleague I am confident to see him work to serve Florida’s students," Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez wrote. "His vast experience and knowledge as a former teacher, administrator, and policymaker uniquely qualifies him to continue making Florida a national leader in education.”