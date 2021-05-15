Florida Education Commissioner out of the running for FSU presidency

Following a a series of interviews, the university narrowed its search down to three finalists.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida State University’s hunt for a new president has been narrowed down to three candidates, and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is not among them.

The university instead opted for finalists who are currently top administrators at their current schools.

FSU's presidential search committee narrowed the choices Saturday to Richard McCullough, Harvard University’s vice president for research; Robert Blouin, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s executive vice chancellor and provost; and Dr. Giovanni Piedimonte, Tulane University’s vice president for research and a professor of pediatrics at its medical school.

The reason for Corcoran not making the cut? Florida State's accrediting body said his candidacy posed a potential conflict of interest.