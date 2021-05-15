x
Florida Education Commissioner out of the running for FSU presidency

Following a a series of interviews, the university narrowed its search down to three finalists.
Credit: AP
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran speaks during a bill signing ceremony at St. John the Apostle School, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Hialeah, Fla. The candidacy of state education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, for president of Florida State University, has raised alarm over conflicts of interest, including concerns that could threaten the accreditation of the university. But the search process is also underscoring the dearth of diversity and inclusion in the upper reaches of academia, particularly within Florida’s 12-campus state university system — where all but two are led by white men. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida State University’s hunt for a new president has been narrowed down to three candidates, and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is not among them.

The university instead opted for finalists who are currently top administrators at their current schools. 

FSU's presidential search committee narrowed the choices Saturday to Richard McCullough, Harvard University’s vice president for research; Robert Blouin, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s executive vice chancellor and provost; and Dr.  Giovanni Piedimonte, Tulane University’s vice president for research and a professor of pediatrics at its medical school. 

The reason for Corcoran not making the cut? Florida State's accrediting body said his candidacy posed a potential conflict of interest. 

