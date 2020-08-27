Florida's largest teachers' union gets another victory in reopening battle with state

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's largest teachers' union has been dealt another temporary victory in its battle over the state's plans for reopening schools from coronavirus closures.
On Monday, Circuit Judge Charles Dodson sided with the Florida Education Association and granted a temporary injunction against Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's emergency order to reopen classrooms for in-person learning.
The order didn't mean schools would be closed, but it did hand more power back to local school boards, at least for now, to make their own safety decisions without the risk of losing state funding.
But, attorneys for Corcoran and Gov. Ron DeSantis filed an appeal in Tallahassee, which automatically put a stay on Judge Dodson's decision. Then, the union filed an emergency motion to vacate that automatic stay. And, Dodson agreed.
"Potential irreparable injury will be suffered by hundreds of thousands of school children, many teachers, and the community at large if the temporary injunction is stayed," Dodson wrote.
Therefore, the injunction will be fully in effect unless an appeals court says otherwise. And that means districts can make their own decisions about school reopening procedures, at least for now, based on the recommendations of health leaders in their areas.
