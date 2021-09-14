Gov. Ron DeSantis announces end of annual FSA testing

The governor says the 2021-22 school year will be the last year the Florida Standards Assessments tests are in place.

DORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida would end its statewide standardized tests in schools after this year.

DeSantis says the Florida Standards Assessments, for FSA, will stop being given in Florida schools after the 2021-22 school year. He says the system will be replaced with "progress monitoring."

The details of the change weren't laid out, but DeSantis says the issue will be a "priority" in the upcoming legislative session.

"I call this V-Day," Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said. Corcoran called the FSA "antiquated" and that was made clear to the Florida Department of Education during the 2020-21 school year.

The department didn't administer the FSA to many students during the first waves of coronavirus as most schools were virtual or hybrid learning.

DeSantis says the 2022-23 school year will be the benchmark year for whatever new system the state implements.

"This is moving Florida forward in a good way," DeSantis said. He also mentioned his initiative on vocational training that he signed in June.

"I think we've hit a sweet spot here with this one and there will be a lot of support for this," DeSantis said.