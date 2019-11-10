JUPITER, Fla. — A Florida real estate agent made a huge difference for hundreds of students when he paid off their school lunch debt.

Andrew Levy found out more than 400 kids in the Jupiter area couldn’t afford their lunches and thought about how hard it would have been when he was in school to be hungry in class, CBS12-WPEC said.

CBS12 said Levy met with the district and paid off all the outstanding $944.34 in student lunch debt in all nine of the public schools in the Jupiter area.

And he’s not stopping there.

Levy said he plans on making a fundraising page so he can raise money every quarter so he can keep lunch debts paid down and students never have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

Levy’s act of kindness started a chain reaction of kindness.

CBS12 said more than 200 people commented on a Facebook post of his saying they could help.

According to WPTV, lunches in Palm Beach County schools cost $2.05 in elementary schools and $2.30 in middle and high schools.

Students with lunch debt in Palm Beach County aren’t denied lunches at school but will get a sandwich instead of their regular entrée, according to WPTV.

CBS12 said while Levy’s donation made a huge impact for students in Jupiter, Palm Beach County still has a total of about $51,000 in outstanding school lunch debt.

