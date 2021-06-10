Florida restricts how history can be taught at school amid 'critical race theory' debate

A new state rule doesn't explicitly mention critical race theory, but it defines how history can be taught in public classrooms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education on Thursday passed an amended rule that gives strict definitions on how history can be taught; and while critical race theory is not explicitly mentioned, the new rule would effectively ban its concepts from public classrooms.

The vote drew spirited debate from supporters who said history should be limited to the facts and from critics who said students should be taught the full scope of how race shaped the founding of our country and the impacts that has on society today.

Critical race theory is not currently taught in Florida classrooms, but the publication of the New York Times’ 1619 Project and supplemental educational materials stirred controversy and raised concerns, among some that students would be indoctrinated with harmful beliefs about race.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke before the state education board on Thursday, reiterating his beliefs that critical race theory and the 1619 Project both alter facts about American history.

Board members said the rule does not eliminate the teaching of African American history and that the state will continue to teach about slavery, reconstruction, segregation, Jim Crow and other moments that have shaped the country dealing with race.

However, critics say the rule is not enough to reflect the broad ways race has shaped the country. The Florida Education Association said the proposed amendment to the rule “falls short on both counts and appears to have a political, rather than educational, motive.”

“Students deserve the best education we can provide, and that means giving them a true picture of their world and our shared history as Americans. Hiding facts doesn’t change them. Give kids the whole truth and equip them to make up their own minds and think for themselves,” said FEA President Andrew Spar in a news release.



10 Tampa Bay will have continuing coverage of this story on 10 Tampa Bay This Evening.