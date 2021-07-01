'Struggling' Florida schools to receive $44 million in federal grants

The money will be dispersed across 149 schools in the state, including several in the Tampa Bay area.

Schools across Florida deemed to be "struggling" will get financial support from the Florida Department of Education to the tune of $44 million.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday, saying the federal Unified School Improvement Grant will disperse funds to 149 schools across 29 districts.

“I have consistently said that the number one way to create great opportunities for our students is by ensuring they have great teachers. In Florida, we will continue to take a strategic, data-driven approach to make our schools the best in the country," DeSantis said.

Several schools in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Manatee counties are among those that will receive funding.

Each school could see upwards of $230,000 in assistance for an Early Literacy Coach, school-based Strategic Initiatives Coach, teacher professional development and instructional materials to support the B.E.S.T. Standards.

Florida is awarding $44 million in School Improvement Grant Funds to help our most vulnerable students succeed. These funds will support Early Literacy Coaches, performance-based bonuses for teachers, and school safety. https://t.co/IptkxUfnQv pic.twitter.com/fzQdRvtdna — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 14, 2021

“Frederick Douglass said it best when he said, ‘It is easier to build strong children than repair broken adults,’ and with these funds, we ensure our students have world-class educators in front of them each and every day,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said.

According to a press release, funds provided through the grant will be used to support improvement initiatives in the state's lowest-performing five percent of schools.

Teachers that have "earned highly effective or effective ratings" at one of the 149 named schools can receive up to $15,000, according to the DOE. The department adds that principals may qualify for up to $45,000 for recruitment, retention and performance under the funding, while assistant principals can qualify for $10,000.

You can find a full list of schools receiving assistance here.