Here's how to view your school's performance scores

The Florida Department of Education released school grades for the 2021-22 academic year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida schools exceeded expectations in recently released school grades for the 2021-22 academic year, the Department of Education announced.

The department published grades for the 2021-22 academic year on Thursday, marking the first full school grade data release since 2019, according to an FDOE press release. This is due to a lack of assessments in the 2019-20 school year and the opt-in nature of that year's school grades.

"It’s clear that our teachers and school leaders used every resource at their disposal to lift Florida’s students well beyond expectations," Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said in a statement. "We know that these results are thanks to policies that kept schools open and kept kids in the classroom, which has been widely recognized as critical to student achievement.

"Today we can celebrate these incredible results, while continuing to support the schools that are struggling."

The school grades report showed that 53 schools exited the School Improvement Support list in 2022 and that 100% of the schools that received an F grade in 2019 improved their grades in 2022.

Elementary schools showed the most growth with 20% of them improving one or more letter grades, according to the FDOE press release.

So, how can you view your district's and school's grade for the year?

To view the accountability report for Florida schools follow this link: https://www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades/

Here you can access school grades, district grades, improvement ratings and more. Follow this link to view school grades. It will take you to an Excel File.

Citrus County

School Grades

Citrus County schools are in rows 517-537.

District Grades

Citrus County received a C grade in 2022, compared to a B grade in 2019.

Hardee County

School Grades

Hardee County schools are in rows 1,392-1,398.

District Grades

Hardee County received a C grade in 2022, compared to a B grade in 2019.

Hernando County

School Grades

Hernando County schools are in rows 1,410-1,435

District Grades

Hernando County received a B grade in 2022, compared to a B grade in 2019.

Highlands County

School Grades

Highlands County schools are in rows 1,436-1,452.

District Grades

Highlands County received a C grade in 2022, compared to a C grade in 2019.



Hillsborough County

School Grades

Hillsborough County schools are in rows 1,453-1,717.

District Grades

Hillsborough County received a B grade in 2022, compared to a B grade in 2019.

Manatee County

School Grades

Manatee County schools are in rows 1,975-2,037

District Grades

Manatee County received a B grade in 2022, compared to a B grade in 2019.

Pasco County

School Grades

Pasco County schools are in rows 2,681-2,773

District Grades

Pasco County received a B grade in 2022, compared to a B grade in 2019.

Pinellas County

School Grades

Pinellas County schools are in rows 2,774-2,903

District Grades

Pinellas County received a B grade in 2022, compared to a B grade in 2019.

“Despite the great results, we have much work to be done, especially in our middle schools," Superintendent Kevin Hendrick wrote in a news release. "I am excited by the progress we have made and know that we will continue to enhance the strategies to make Pinellas County Schools the premier institution for PreK-12 education.”

Polk County

School Grades

Polk County schools are in rows 2,904-3,036

District Grades

Polk County received a C grade in 2022, compared to a B grade in 2019.

“We’re encouraged by the latest school grades for PCPS, as they reflect the hard work and progress being made by our students and educators," Superintendent Frederick Heid wrote in a press release. “Our students and schools have faced tremendous hardships in recent years, but we are clearly moving in the right direction again.”

Sarasota County

School Grades

Sarasota County schools are in rows 3,166-3,216.

District Grades