TAMPA, Fla. — School closures across the state have been extended through May 1 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hillsborough County Public Schools said state leaders made the announcement Monday.

The closure includes all schools, including traditional and charter. All extra-curricular activities also are canceled.

"This is a trying time for everyone across our community. The one thing that remains constant is the love and care we must provide for our children," Superintendent Addison Davis said in a news release. "Our district stands ready to support our students through their educational endeavors, by providing nutritious meals, and extending comfort to our students and staff.

"We are here for our families and we appreciate their continued flexibility as we continue to navigate this uncharted territory."

The Florida Department of Education originally required schools statewide to remain closed through April 15. As part of its order, districts were required to implement their distance learning plans by Monday, March 30.

