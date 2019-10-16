ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Parents have mixed reactions when it comes to a new rule from the Florida Department of Education that will require schools to teach students about “child trafficking prevention” from kindergarten all the way up to senior year.

Florida will the first state in the country to require such a curriculum.

"Kids need to be aware of their surroundings, so they need to know about it, but it does need to be age-appropriate," parent Karrie Toranzo told 10 News.

Angel Hernandez is also a parent with kids at a middle school in Hillsborough County.

"I’m against it when it comes to teaching to the kids," Hernandez said. "Certain kids are mature at different levels, but it’s inappropriate at the end of the day, having kids hear about human trafficking."

The Florida Department of Education says each district has until Dec. 1 to post on their website saying how they’re going to deliver the instruction and the materials they’ll use. They also need to submit that plan to the commissioner.

By July 1, they must submit a report to the commissioner verifying they had the instruction.

While parents were torn over whether or not the new rule was a good idea, one woman who says she knows from personal experience the importance of education.

Kimberly Weller is a graduate and mentor with Selah Freedom, an organization that describes itself as having a "mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited." Before being an advocate, however, Weller was a resident.

"The residents are survivors of human trafficking," Weller explained.

She says, in her case, a sexual assault at 8 years old led later in life to drug addiction and her life spiraled out of control.

"I had a man basically living my life. He was telling what to do how to do and if I didn't do it to his liking then I suffered the grave consequences of it," Weller said.

Now, Weller says she talks to her own kids about human trafficking, in an age-appropriate way, and she thinks it's good schools are going to start doing the same.

"I was told what had happened to me was my fault, had someone told me that what I sustained was in fact molestation, that I didn't bring it on myself, I would not have carried that shame and guilt that made me self sabotage and change that for future generations," Weller said.

The Florida Department of Education developed the curriculum because Florida is third in the country for reported cases of human trafficking, and the average age of trafficked kids is 11-13 years old.

"I think it's a necessary evil that we need to teach our children, because we want to protect them from the things that are, unfortunately, out there," Weller said.

We asked each school district in our area what they are planning, and they all told us, while they planning on complying with the rule, they were still figuring out the specifics of the curriculum. Many pointed out that the specifics of what will be taught will differ between grade levels.

The goal of this new curriculum is to prevent kids from getting involved with human trafficking, but for anyone who is involved, or if you know someone who needs help -- there is a number you can call: the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

