FSU cancels spring break holiday in 2021

The university said the change is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of people traveling back and forth to campus.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University students won't have a spring break holiday in 2021.

The university made the announcement Wednesday, saying the semester will begin Jan. 6, 2021, and will end on April 23, 2021, a week earlier than originally planned.

That change means the weeklong spring holiday has been removed from the calendar. The first three days of classes of the spring semester will also be taught remotely.

"The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break," Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Sally McRorie write in a message to the university.

Last week, FSU announced new policies for fans attending home football games at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Those changes include mask requirements for all fans and students required to test negative for COVID-19 in the week before the game.

