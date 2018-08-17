ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A student at a Florida high school said she was denied getting lunch on her first day of school for coming up 15 cents short on her payment.

The girl’s mother – Kimberly Aiken – told WKMG it happened to her daughter, who is a sophomore at University High School.

Aiken said the cafeteria worker threw the food away. Her daughter spent her first day of school without food.

"The school is always willing to work with students and families as needed," said Volusia County Public Schools spokesperson Roger Edgcomb. "The school will be contacting the family directly to help resolve this issue."

She also told WKMG she signed up for the free and reduced-cost lunch program, but it has not taken effect yet. Aiken said the 15-cent deficit in her account must have been carried over from last year.

