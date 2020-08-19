Court will consider teachers' union's motion Wednesday to halt order to reopen Florida schools

The state and the union were unable to reach an agreement during confidential mediation this week.

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Following court-ordered mediation, Florida's largest teachers' union has been unable to reach an agreement with the state in its lawsuit challenging the legality of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran‘s mandate that districts re-open brick-and-mortar schools this month.

The Florida Education Association said Tuesday's confidential mediation ended without a resolution, paving the way for a hearing on Wednesday. The court will now consider the union's motion for a temporary injunction to block the state's order to reopen classrooms.

"We do not believe the commissioner of education has the legal right to compel districts to open physical campuses without regard to the health and wellbeing of the students and staff in the district. The suit seeks to invalidate his emergency order," the union previously said.

Lawyers for the state say Gov. Ron DeSantis and Corcoran have made difficult decisions that balance public health and a child’s right to quality education, and that distance learning would deprive 1.6 million students who’ve selected the brick and mortar option of that right.

Last week, Circuit Judge Charles Dodson instructed the attorneys for both sides to hammer out an agreement. As of Tuesday night, the hadn't happened.

For those following our lawsuit: court-ordered mediation took place today and ended without resolution. Under Florida law, mediation is confidential. Tomorrow, the hearing to consider FEA’s motion for temporary injunctive relief can be watched here: https://t.co/mtsBEuLw1z — Florida Education Association (@FloridaEA) August 18, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

