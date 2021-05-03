Florida Virtual School opens enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year

Students have access to full-time or part-time education options.

Online learning played a key role in educating Florida's students during the pandemic and will continue to do so for the 2021-2022 school year.

On Monday, Florida Virtual School opened enrollment for its flex kindergarten-12 options as parents make decisions on their student's educational format this coming school year.

Florida Virtual School says a survey it conducted of 2,441 parents and guardians revealed that 65-percent expect online education to be a part of their child's future.

Contradictory to data collected and shared by local school districts, it also reports parents noted better study habits, a stronger ability to focus and an individualized learning experience as benefits uncovered from virtual schooling.

"This past school year exposed many families to online learning for the first time, and although there were challenges, there were parents that noticed that an online learning environment is what their children needed to blossom," Robin Winder, Senior Director of Instruction for Florida Virtual School said.

Students can apply for a full-time program or part-time depending on their needs this year. Those who apply will have access to more than 190 course and state-certified teachers. It is also tuition-free for Florida residents.

You can visit FLVSGlobal.net for more information.