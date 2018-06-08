Former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan said that political decisions about education don’t reflect a desire for better schools and teachers in an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

Duncan has a book entitled “How Schools Work” due out Tuesday. He writes in the book that Americans “never vote on education,” and that the American education system “runs on lies.”

“We say we value kids and we've raised a generation of young people teens who have been raised on mass shootings and gun violence. And that simply doesn't happen in other nations, so I don't look at what people say,” Duncan said during Sunday’s interview. “I look at their actions, I'd look at their policies, I'd look at their budgets and our values don't reflect that we care about education, we care about teachers or that we truly care about keeping our children safe and free and free of fear.”

Duncan also criticized his successor, Secretary Betsy DeVos. He said DeVos doesn't "understand" basic concepts of education policy, including the distinction between student improvement and proficiency.

"As a nation, we're not top 10 in anything," he said.

