ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The former regional chancellor of the University of South Florida St. Petersburg has sued the school’s board of trustees and its president over a resignation almost two years ago.

The law offices of Charles Eiss filed the lawsuit Friday in Hillsborough County Circuit Court on behalf of former USF St. Petersburg Regional Chancellor Sophia Wisniewska.

The suit claims USF and its President Judy Genshaft breached Wisniewska’s contract by releasing a “defamatory termination letter” about her to the Tampa Bay Times in September 2017. Wisniewska was forced to resign as regional chancellor around that time after a disagreement for how she handled the school’s preparations for Hurricane Irma.

The suit states Wisniewska suffered severe monetary damages and emotional distress.

Genshaft even drafted a termination letter, claiming Wisniewska “lacked leadership in response to Hurricane Irma and created an intolerable safety risk to the students at USF,” according to the suit.

The suit disputes Genshaft’s claims. It states because of Wisniewska’s “competency and leadership during the storm, all students remained safe and USFSP suffered no damages.”

Instead of firing Wisniewska, USF negotiated a resignation agreement with her. Wisniewska agreed to step down from her role as regional chancellor.

Before the agreement became official, Genshaft “willfully and maliciously” gave a copy of the “defamatory termination letter” to the Tampa Bay Times. The school told the publication to embargo the information until both parties signed the agreement.

Wisniewska worked as regional chancellor of USF St. Petersburg from July 1, 2013, through Sept. 18, 2017. She continued working as a faculty member of the Department of Society, Culture and Language at the school through May 1, 2018.

The suit asks for more than $15,000 in damages, plus court fees.

Dr. Steven Currall will serve as the next president at USF. Currall will replace Genshaft, who is set to step down on July 1 after holding the position since 2000.

10News has reached out to USF for comment and is waiting to hear back.

