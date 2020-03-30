LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Marianna Vitale is a private tutor. The Land O' Lakes mom of four used to charge for her services and is now offering help for free.



The start of the day sounds like any classroom but looks very different.

“Hi Jonah!” she says, as she greets a student.

Jonah is in his grandparents’ house. He’s part of the virtual classroom.

“As individuals we all have unique gifts that we offer the world and I think that right now is the time to use those gifts as unselfishly as we possibly can to make the world a better place,” she says.

Mz. Marianna -- the z is intentional to show students they can be unique -- adapted before schools announced e-learning. She was ready, and when she saw parents becoming overwhelmed at the prospect of working and teaching, she got rid of the fees.

Every student gets her help for free.

“There’s definitely a lot of fear and uncertainty going into this because parents are still having to work and still had to do all of the things that they do on a daily basis so I try to keep it a regular routine I have everything in one packet for each grade,” she said.



She now has 85 students from pre-school to high school on her roster. While a majority are in the Tampa Bay area, there are students from California, New Jersey and even Trinidad.

She’s helping them navigate a new environment as they figure out how to check assignments online, complete them and not feel the pressure.

In the middle of the interview with 10News' Courtney Robinson, an Alexa alert chimed, “dance party.”

“I’m so sorry. My Alexa is reminding me to have a random dance party,” she laughs.

She says right now is not about the perfect grade. It’s about making sure kids can approach chaos with compassion, kindness and knowing that they will conquer it.

“Sometimes it’s a little messy and it looks like not what you we’re usually used to seeing in a regular classroom. There’s a lot of joy that we can find throughout the day if we just look for it,” she said.

Her husband, Rich, says he’s incredibly proud of her decision to forgo making money and instead help families who need it.

“My wife is an inspiration to me, but also to the students and the families she has been helping. I couldn't be prouder of her,” he said.

Marianna says it’s the right thing to do. Rich says she’s proving that together, we are all better.

“If we all do that if we all step up in the ways we can step up to help each other will get through this together,” he said.

Marianna says other teachers are volunteering and helping her. She says right now there's still space for your children in Mz. Marianna's Academy.

This story was inspired by a local resident who reached out to Courtney Robinson on Nextdoor. Click here to see and comment on Courtney’s Nextdoor posts.

RELATED: Tampa Bay area schools start E-learning this week: How does it work?

RELATED: Lakeland elementary school teachers will help their students smile with a car parade

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter