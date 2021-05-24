FSU selects Harvard's Richard McCullough to be university's next president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University has chosen Richard McCullough to be its next president.
McCullough, who is currently the vice provost for research at Harvard University, was unanimously selected by the university's Board of Trustees during a meeting on Monday.
He will replace current and retiring FSU President John Thrasher, who has been in the position since November 2014.
The State University System of Florida's Board of Governors will have to confirm McCullough at its next board meeting, which will take place June 23 at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg campus.
RELATED: USF drops masks requirements following updated CDC guidelines and Board of Governors directions
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Huge milestone': Woman becomes first deputy fire chief in Polk County
- Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards
- Doctors say laughter really can be the best medicine
- Tampa Bay area World War II veteran turns 100
- Tuesday marks 1 year since George Floyd's murder: 5 things that have changed
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter