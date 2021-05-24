x
FSU selects Harvard's Richard McCullough to be university's next president

The State University System of Florida's Board of Governors will have to confirm McCullough at its next meeting.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University has chosen Richard McCullough to be its next president.

McCullough, who is currently the vice provost for research at Harvard University, was unanimously selected by the university's Board of Trustees during a meeting on Monday.

He will replace current and retiring FSU President John Thrasher, who has been in the position since November 2014.

The State University System of Florida's Board of Governors will have to confirm McCullough at its next board meeting, which will take place June 23 at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg campus.

