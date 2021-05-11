Florida Education Commissioner among list of candidates vying for FSU presidency

Out of 35 applicants, the university has narrowed it down to nine.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University says it has narrowed its search for a new president down to nine candidates who will be interviewed this weekend.

Among the list of names, which include high-ranking officials from universities in and out of the state, is Florida's current Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Throughout the pandemic, the commissioner was adamant about reopening schools for in-person learning and recently asked that school districts make face coverings optional next school year.

The other presidential candidates include:

Robert A. Blouin: Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at the University of North Carolina

David K. Coburn: Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Florida State University

Randall W. Hanna: Dean and CEO of Florida State University, Panama City campus

Richard D. McCullough: Vice Provost for Research at Harvard University

Giovanni Piedimonte: Vice President for Research at Tulane University

Sean Pittman: CEO of Pittman Law Group

Mary Ann Rankin: Senior Vice President and Provost at the University of Maryland

Michael K. Young: President Emeritus and Professor of Law and Public Policy at Texas A&M University

FSU's Presidential Search Advisory Committee will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 14 which will include public comment. The candidates will be interviewed at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Interviews will be live-streamed on the university's website.