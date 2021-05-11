Florida Education Commissioner among list of candidates vying for FSU presidency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University says it has narrowed its search for a new president down to nine candidates who will be interviewed this weekend.
Among the list of names, which include high-ranking officials from universities in and out of the state, is Florida's current Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Throughout the pandemic, the commissioner was adamant about reopening schools for in-person learning and recently asked that school districts make face coverings optional next school year.
The other presidential candidates include:
- Robert A. Blouin: Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at the University of North Carolina
- David K. Coburn: Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Florida State University
- Randall W. Hanna: Dean and CEO of Florida State University, Panama City campus
- Richard D. McCullough: Vice Provost for Research at Harvard University
- Giovanni Piedimonte: Vice President for Research at Tulane University
- Sean Pittman: CEO of Pittman Law Group
- Mary Ann Rankin: Senior Vice President and Provost at the University of Maryland
- Michael K. Young: President Emeritus and Professor of Law and Public Policy at Texas A&M University
FSU's Presidential Search Advisory Committee will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 14 which will include public comment. The candidates will be interviewed at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.
Interviews will be live-streamed on the university's website.
What other people are reading right now:
- How to bounce back financially after COVID-19 pandemic
- Searching for a job? Local businesses are finding creative incentives to get new hires in the door
- Ex-fashion design teacher who spied on students sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Dunedin couple decorates entire house with mosaic tiles
- Child vaccinations could help chart path to herd immunity as some communities struggle to vaccinate
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter