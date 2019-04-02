ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When former Gov. Rick Scott signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act into law, school districts across the state said it didn’t provide enough money to pay for all the security measures it mandated.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to try and address that in his proposed budget, released Friday in Tallahassee.

As part of the governor’s proposed budget, he wants an extra $100 million to improve the physical security of K-12 school buildings and an extra $10 million for mental health initiatives.

DeSantis also wants school districts to have more flexibility in how they spend the money, saying that different schools have different needs when it comes to security and he wants each district to have more autonomy in terms of how they spend those security dollars.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve security on all of our campuses. To provide the high level of security that we do, our district spent $16 million more than the state funded. Flexible funding would go a long way to help the district with the shortfall,” Hillsborough County Public Schools told 10News in an emailed statement.

Other districts echoed that sentiment.

“Pinellas County Schools appreciates deeply Governor DeSantis’ commitment to education, and his careful consideration of the 2019-20 education budget,” read a statement from Pinellas County Schools. “We applaud the proposed increases and the flexibility the Governor hopes to afford districts to fund unique circumstances and needs. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Governor, Legislature and the Commissioner of Education to ensure the highest level of education for all Florida’s schoolchildren.”

"We are hopeful that the proposed budget will allow school districts greater flexibility in using school safety funds, but without seeing actual numbers, it is difficult to say if there would be enough to cover all of the security needs,” read a statement from the Hernando County School district.

“We welcome the governor’s plan to allow school districts decision-making authority and flexibility on security spending priorities, and more funding for increased security measures at schools,” said Pasco County Schools in an emailed statement. “Increased mental health funding also is welcome. We encourage the governor and Legislature to provide consistent levels of funding to continue with the prioritized mitigation of security vulnerabilities as outlined in the FSSAT form that all our schools completed last summer. Although we likely always will have unfunded needs, any increase is appreciated.”

The governor’s proposed budget still needs to be approved by the state Legislature. Lawmakers convene for their session in Tallahassee starting on March 5.