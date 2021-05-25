Traditional graduation ceremonies return for Hillsborough County seniors

The in-person commencements were the first held in the county since the pandemic began.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — After a senior year – yet again – dampened by the coronavirus, the Class of 2021 in Hillsborough County is getting the chance to celebrate their accomplishments in person.

The school district kicked off a series of traditional graduation ceremonies for its more than 14,000 seniors Tuesday with Plant City High School's commencement.

It marks the first in-person ceremonies since 2019 when the pandemic forced school districts to honor graduating classes with virtual celebrations.

Dressed in their caps and gowns, the seniors accepted their diplomas at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. In the stands were up to four family members for each student. They were sat in a socially-distanced format.

Guests at graduation were also required to wear masks, hand sanitizer stations were spread out through the venue, and staff cleaned between each ceremony, according to the school district.

Hillsborough County Schools notes that 20 seniors in this year's graduating class earned an 8.0 grade-point average or higher, 15 earned a 9.0 grade-point average or higher, and two students earned a 10.0 grade-point average or higher.

"Our valedictorians and salutatorians worked tirelessly to reach the top of their classes," it wrote.