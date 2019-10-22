KATHLEEN, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools is asking people to drop off donations after one of their middle schools was damaged by a tornado this weekend.

After Kathleen Middle School was damaged, they asked people donate the following things: Post-it notes, pens, Expo markers, tape and tape dispensers, highlighters, Lysol wipes, plastic Ziploc bags, hand sanitizer, spiral notebooks, electric pencil sharpeners, permanent markers, file folders, pencils, pencil top erasers, college-ruled notebook paper, copy paper, crayons, markers, wide-ruled notebook paper, folders, cutout letters, construction paper, air fresheners, individual laminator machines and pouches, and gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at the Polk Education Association Office at 730 E. Davidson Street, Bartow.

Items can also be dropped off at the Horace Mann Insurance office at 5600 U.S. Highway 98 N., Lakeland, FL 33809.

Those wishing to send checks or money orders can mail them to the Polk Education Foundation: 1530 Shumate Drive, Bartow, FL 33830. Donations can also be made online.

