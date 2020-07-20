Hernando County School Board leans toward requiring students to wear masks

Students will likely be required to wear face coverings while on school property, including while riding school buses.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — When students in Hernando County return to physical classrooms in August, they may be required to wear masks.

During a special meeting Monday, the Hernando County School Board voted unanimously to tentatively approve face coverings as a requirement for all students -- unless they have a medical exemption. The board will meet again for a policy vote either next week or in August.

"You taught them how to wear shoes. So you can teach them how to keep themselves healthy," Board Member Jimmy Lodato said.

If the policy goes forward, students will be required to wear a face covering while on school property. The district would provide two cloth face coverings to each student.

Students would not be required to wear masks during PE or recess if social distancing guidelines were being followed.

The school board says there would be exceptions for students who have documentation that says they are unable to wear a mask because of a medical condition or disability.

Students would also be required to wear face coverings while they were on school buses.

The school board outlined the consequences students would face if they did not follow the mask mandate. If students were not wearing a mask or face covering, they would get a verbal warning and receive a disposable face mask to put on. If there were further problems, parents would be contacted, and if necessary, a parent-teacher conference would be held to discuss next steps - such as a possible transition to digital learning. Continued violations might result in suspension, at the discretion of a school administrator.

