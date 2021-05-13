Hillsborough County Schools to keep face mask rules – at least for now

The district sent a letter to parents and guardians after the CDC released new guidance for mask-wearing for people who are fully-vaccinated.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Masks will stay on in Hillsborough County schools and classrooms – at least for now.

Hillsborough County School officials made the announcement to parents and guardians Thursday after the CDC released new guidance on mask-wearing for vaccinated people.

In the letter, school officials said the CDC guidance doesn't "supersede local rules for businesses and workplaces, including schools."

So for now, county schools will still follow all health and safety protocols currently in place, including requiring face masks for all students, staff and visitors on campus.

The letter says the school board will discuss face mask requirements for the 2021-2022 school year at its next meeting on May 18 . The board will likely also discuss the new CDC guidance and the impact it "may have" on the current school year, the letter continued.

The board meeting is set to be live-streamed starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the school district's YouTube and Facebook pages.

The new CDC guidance is sparking a larger conversation about masks in the Tampa Bay area, even beyond the school system.

"Unfortunately we still have a large number of people that still have not yet been vaccinated. So, when you have no reasonable assurance that everyone in your circle when you're indoors is vaccinated, it's wise to continue using precautions," Hillsborough County Commissioner Kim Overman said Thursday in an interview with 10 Tampa Bay's Emerald Morrow.

"...It's wise to wear the masks indoors if you're not certain if everyone's vaccinated, and to remember that every business can decide how they want to make sure they're taking care of their customers as well as their employees as we move towards a greater level of vaccination and a greater level of access for all individuals."