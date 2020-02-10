Hillsborough County School Board candidates answer pressing questions during a virtual forum

School funding, morale between teachers and parents and the decision to reopen brick and mortar schools were topics fresh on the minds of the virtual audience.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With general elections about one month away, candidates running for Hillsborough County School Board are officially in campaign mode.

During a virtual forum hosted by the Tampa Tiger Bay Club, candidates answered questions about how they would improve schools throughout the district.

Candidates who participated in the forum included Nadia Combs and Steve Cona III. Both are running for the District 1 seat. Cona has been in the District 1 seat for two years.

District 3 candidates include Mitch Thrower and Jessica Vaughn

Running for District 5 are incumbent Tamara Shamburger and Henry “Shake” Washington. Because of scheduling conflicts, Washington did not attend the forum.

And for District 7 incumbent Lynn Gray and candidate Sally Harris were in attendance.

The forum lasted about an hour and a half and each candidate was given one minute to answer questions. The full discussion can be viewed on Tampa Tiger Bay Club's Facebook page.

