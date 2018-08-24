TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County School Board will hold a special meeting today to discuss to proceed with a tax referendum.

The referendum would raise more money for school repairs and construction.

The agenda for the special meeting has two proposals for a half-cent sales surtax.

The district has struggled to keep the air conditioning working at its 200-plus schools.

Friday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Related: Hillsborough County Schools reach tentative deal with teachers' union

Previous: Hillsborough County schools adding front entrance buzzers by fall for security

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP