TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Public Schools continue to deal with high temperatures in classrooms across the district as air conditioning repairs remain unaddressed.

The reason, according to school officials, is lackluster school funding at the state level.

“We have about forty schools right now that are in need of immediate replacement or overhauls,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools Spokeswoman Tanya Arja. “We just didn’t have the money to do all of them so we picked the schools, based it on how many students are affected, the age of the unit, different things that go in to account for that. So, we were able to accomplish ten schools over the summer in that tight timeline but we know that there are other schools that need it, we just don’t have the funding for it right now.”

The district spent $34 million over the summer on A/C repairs, but that wasn’t enough to cover the needs of the entire district. For the schools that didn’t get the needed maintenance on their air conditioning units, principles are being asked to move students out of hot classrooms whenever possible.

“We knew that there would be issues when school started back up again,” added Arja. “Florida is ranked 41st in K-12 education funding, so the money’s just not coming from the state, so we don’t have the funds to be able to replace all the air conditioning units that need to be.”

Making things even more difficult: new state laws governing school security. Thanks to the new rules under the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, teachers aren’t allowed to open windows or prop doors open for ventilation.

