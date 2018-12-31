The deadline for Hillsborough County School choice applications is today.

All applications need to be submitted Monday night for the 2019- 2020 school year. School choice allows parents and kids entering K-11 a way to choose three non-magnet schools or career and technical education programs.

So here's how you can find your options.

On the school district's website, you can click on the orange "explore your options" button. From there, type in your student's address and grade level. That will show you all the options available to your child.

Also on the site, you can apply for magnet, technical programs and school-choice hardship.

Remember, if you apply for school choice, bus transportation may not be available for your child.

Here's a link to the district's site so you can make an informed decision.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.